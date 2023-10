Highway incidents:

I-75 North near Keowee Street/State Route 4 – The right shoulder is blocked due to a crash.

I-75 North near Stanley Avenue – All lanes are blocked due to a crash. CLEARED AS OF 7:15 A.M.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a two-vehicle crash on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue came in at around 6:30 a.m. Medics were reportedly en route to the scene.