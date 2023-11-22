SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers can expect lane closures and heavy traffic due to a crash on I-75 near Sidney.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 near Michigan St. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

I-75 SB at 2:18 p.m. (Photo/ODOT)

OHGO Traffic Cameras show all lanes of southbound I-75 are closed. Crews and medics are currently on scene.

OSP reports that northbound drivers can also expect delays.

Minor injuries have been reported so far, but medics are still on scene assessing the situation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.