WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Voices of America Country Music Fest is underway. Changes related and unrelated to the event will impact traffic in the area, so 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of the major closures and restrictions in the area.

Area Residents

Tylers Way at Pepper Pike will be closed at Tylersville Road. Local residents are encouraged to get in and out of their neighborhood from Cox Road or Butler Warren Road.

If you are a resident needing to park on the street, you will have to contact the West Chester Police Department Public Affairs to receive a parking permit.

Commuters/Travelers

The ramp from eastbound I-275 to northbound I-75 will be closed Friday from 10 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Drivers should take Mosteller Road to westbound I-275 to northbound I-75.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., drivers can expect to see lane closures on the southbound lanes of I-75 between Union Centre Blvd. and the I-275 interchange. From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m., lane closures will be seen on I-75 north. A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained on I-75 at all times, according to ODOT.

On Friday, the Butler County Engineer’s Office announced Tylersville Road has reopened from S.R. 747 to Cincinnati Dayton Road.