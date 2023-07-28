SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro Police Department is warning drivers about a potential bovine interruption on their morning commutes.

According to the Springboro Police Department, there are several loose cattle wandering in the area of State Route 741 and Clearcreek-Franklin Road. Officers are working to keep the cattle out of the road at this time, however, drivers should be cautious when driving in this area.

Police are currently trying to bring these rogue cattle into custody, and learn where they came from.