UPDATE: The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that I-75 South reopened at 12 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple lanes were blocked on I-75 South after two separate car crashes Thursday, authorities said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two separate accidents had blocked the two right-hand lanes on I-75 South near Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road.

ODOT traffic cameras showed that traffic came to a standstill near Needmore Road, and empty lanes at Wagner Ford Road.

At this time, no cause for either collision has been released, and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in each crash. This incident remains under investigation.