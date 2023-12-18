DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Throughout the state, AAA is projecting 4.7 million Ohioans to travel through the end of the year.

According to AAA, that’s a 2.6% increase in travel over last year, making 2023 the second highest travel season behind 2019.

Airports are projected to see nearly 270,000 Ohioans flying for the holiday. Officials say that makes this year the busiest travel year since AAA began keeping track.

“If there is one thing we have seen at AAA throughout the year, it is pent-up demand for travel. Whether people are hitting the road for a visit with friends and family, or planning a more significant getaway, there is little discouraging them,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager, AAA Club Alliance.

Before heading out on your trip, AAA advises making use of these tips:

Expect and plan for delays – arrive to airports early and drive during off-peak times

Consider travel insurance – opt for a plan that allows you to ‘cancel for any reason’

Download apps – flying? download your airline’s app for updates or announcements

Book a vehicle checkup – get a bumper-to-bumper check before going on a road trip

Charge your phone – make sure you can always access emergency contacts if needed

Another reminder from AAA is to ‘slow down, move over’ especially in the evening. The agency reports that more than 75% of roadside deaths occur after dark.

In Ohio, the Move Over law requires drivers move over and slow down when passing any vehicle displaying amber or yellow flashing signals or lights.