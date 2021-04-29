State troopers at scene of 5 car crash on OH 444 near Kauffman Avenue

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — At least five cars were involved in a crash on OH-444 and Kauffman Avenue Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS that one person was hospitalized as a result. No word on the others involved in the crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO website indicates that the road is currently open but traffic is likely moving slow. A tow truck is currently en route to help clear the scene.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information becomes available.