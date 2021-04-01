Traffic alleviated on I-675 N beyond SR-844 after crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-675 beyond State Route 844 and North Fairfield Road Thursday evening.

The Ohio Department of Transportations OHGO website showed traffic at the on ramp from North Fairfield Road and indicates the stretch of highway was shutdown to due the crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS there was not a crash of any significance they were notified of. ODOT has removed the traffic warning from its website and cameras show that the traffic has cleared.

WDTN.com is working to obtain more information and will update this story when more becomes available.