Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

SR 35 EB shutdown after 3 car accident

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A three car accident has shutdown the eastbound lane on SR-35 by the Steve Whalen Boulevard exit.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that seven paramedics were dispatched to the scene which involved a dump truck, moving van and a car.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS