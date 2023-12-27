LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Engineer’s Office announced that Lower Springboro Road, West of Cincinnati-Columbus Road, will close on Monday, Jan. 8.

The closure will last for four weeks, as long as weather permits. Cincinnati-Columbus Road, Perkin Road and Township Line Road will act as a detour during the closure.

The closure is due to the construction of a drilled pier wall, which will stabilize the roadway.

Contact information for the Warren County Engineer’s Office can be found on their website.