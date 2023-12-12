DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County has announced evening and overnight lane closures for this weekend.

Single-lane closures will take place at the Trebein intersections of both US-35 East and West.

These closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18. During that time, modifications will be made to the existing traffic signals.

US-35 will remain open, as well as Valley and Trebein roads. Law enforcement officers will be present to maintain traffic as needed through the intersection.

During that time, the signal will be placed in flashing mode, except for a short period of time when the signal will be dark.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit OHGO.