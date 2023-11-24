SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers commuting around the Auglaize-Shelby county line may soon see delays.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is giving a heads-up to drivers that travel in and around southern Auglaize and northern Shelby counties. On Sunday, Dec. 3, ODOT workers will be out on I-75 between the Auglaize-Shelby County line and Lock 2 Road in Botkins.

While construction crews complete overhead work, drivers traveling on I-75 will experience intermittent closures for 15 minute periods.

Authorities will be present on the interstate to maintain traffic in a “rolling roadblock,” according to ODOT.