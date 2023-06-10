DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement responded to a reported crash on I-75 on Saturday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 58 at around 11:08 a.m. on Saturday. Police say they were called to the scene for a reported crash.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that “several vehicles” were involved in the reported crash, but the number of vehicles is currently unknown.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene. It is not known if anyone was hurt from the reported crash.

OHGO reports drivers experienced an 8 minute delay as of 11:40 a.m.