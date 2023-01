DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crashes were causing backups on I-75 southbound Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked on I-75 southbound due to a crash beyond SR-48/Main St./Grand Ave.

ODOT is reporting that that crash has since cleared.

There was reportedly another crash at Needmore Road, where the left lane was blocked on I-75 southbound. That crash has since cleared as well.