DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An exit has been diverted to the shoulder on I-70 West after a semi and a car collided Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just before 7 a.m. for a crash on I-70 West near Airport Acess Road. Troopers said that a semi-truck and a Cadillac crashed, blocking the right lane and the exit.

OSHP said troopers diverted drivers onto the shoulder of the road to get off the ramp.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time.