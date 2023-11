DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of an overturned semi-trailer.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a call came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 that a semi-trailer had overturned on I-75 NB to I-70 WB.

The semi-trailer was hauling piglets who managed to escape the overturned semi. The ramp remains closed as crews work to clear the accident and capture piglets.

OSHP has not stated when the ramp will be reopened.