SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck has overturned on SB I-75 near mile marker 99 and is blocking both lanes of traffic.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the accident happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday with only minor injuries reported.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Semi tipped on I-75, blocking both lanes
- Ohio farmers can now apply for USDA food assistance
- Verso Corporation to lay off over 50 employees by years end due to pandemic
- ODA receives $1.7 million to help older Ohioans in need
- 13-year-old in California earns his 4th associate’s degrees