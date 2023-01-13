CLINTON CO., Ohio (WDTN) — An overnight single-vehicle crash has closed I-71 southbound in Liberty Township.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 on I-71 near milepost 55.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Volvo semi-truck operated by a 42-year-old man traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking multiple trees, and overturned.

The driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-71 remain closed beyond SR-72, according to OHGO.