BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned early Friday morning on I-675 North in Beavercreek.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, the semi overturned on I-675 North near Kemp Road around 3 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

Police reported that I-675 was closed in the area as well as US-35 West to I-675 North while crews responded to the scene.

Footage from 2 NEWS crews at the scene shows that the semi remains overturned as of 6 a.m., however, traffic is moving through the area.

Traffic Anchor Kelley King is reporting that one lane is blocked at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.