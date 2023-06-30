BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned early Friday morning on I-675 North in Beavercreek.
According to the Beavercreek Police Department, the semi overturned on I-675 North near Kemp Road around 3 a.m. on Friday, June 30.
Police reported that I-675 was closed in the area as well as US-35 West to I-675 North while crews responded to the scene.
Footage from 2 NEWS crews at the scene shows that the semi remains overturned as of 6 a.m., however, traffic is moving through the area.
Traffic Anchor Kelley King is reporting that one lane is blocked at this time.
#TrafficAlert: Crash involving semi near Col. Glenn Highway on I-675 NB. One lane is blocked. @WDTN #WDTNTraffic pic.twitter.com/ulaK3jxXLM— Kelley King (@WDTNKelleyKing) June 30, 2023
