DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi that lost coils during rush hour traffic may still be affecting your trip home.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police received a call to respond to the eastbound lanes of US 35 Thursday at 4:19 p.m. near Abbey Ave. When police got to the scene, they found a semi-truck had lost steel coils.

Police have the right two lanes of eastbound traffic of US 35 closed down. Severe backups for derivers are being seen on ODOT camera at US 35 at Gettysburg Ave.

(ODOT Camera)

Vehicles have been seen turning around in the median attempting to exit the backup and head westbound. As seen on the ODOT camera just after 6 p.m., one of the vehicles got stuck in the process, causing Dayton Police to assist in the removal of the vehicle from the median. It is not recommended you cross the median.

If you are headed on US 35 towards downtown, you may want to take surface streets instead of the highway.