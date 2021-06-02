Semi jack-knifed on southbound I-75 near Dayton causing traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A jack-knifed semi on southbound I-75 is causing some traffic ahead of exit 53 Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that it was blocking three lanes. The Ohio Department of Transportations OHGO website indicates traffic north of Dayton on southbound I-75 and cameras at I-75 and SR-4 show heavy traffic.

Dispatch said that the driver is uninjured as well.