SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers can expect delays on I-75 South in Shelby County after a semi crashed overnight.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi went off the bridge just south of Exit 102 on I-75 South in Shelby County.
The semi reportedly broke in half and is still handing off the bridge.
The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the left lane of I-75 South is blocked at SR-274/Jackson Center/New Bremen.
The driver of the semi had minor injuries, according to OSHP, but no one else was hurt.
