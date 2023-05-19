SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers can expect delays on I-75 South in Shelby County after a semi crashed overnight.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi went off the bridge just south of Exit 102 on I-75 South in Shelby County.

The semi reportedly broke in half and is still handing off the bridge.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the left lane of I-75 South is blocked at SR-274/Jackson Center/New Bremen.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries, according to OSHP, but no one else was hurt.

