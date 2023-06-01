DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crashed on I-75 North on Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a semi crashed into the median on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue on Thursday morning.

2 NEWS footage from the scene shows the semi on its side off the roadway.

Dispatch was initially reporting that the driver was trapped inside the semi, however, there is no information on their condition at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the northbound lanes are closed in the area.

