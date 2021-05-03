Semi flipped on side on I-75 N south of I-675 on ramp

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi flipped on its side on northbound I-75 just south of the I-675 on ramp Monday night.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Pictures show the semi up on an embankment turned on its left side, while the trailer its pulling remains upright.

The right lane of the highway is closed while crews work to flip the semi. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s website indicates a crash has caused some traffic.

No word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more details are available.