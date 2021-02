WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a semi fire on southbound I-75 Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the 37 mile marker, forcing all but the left lane on the southbound side to close. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The semi was hauling a modular home which was irreparably damaged by the blaze.

