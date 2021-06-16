Semi falls from I-75 N onto Edwin C Moses Boulevard; sends three to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi fell off the northbound I-75 and flipped onto Edwin C. Moses Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the crash happened around 6:39 p.m. The semi hit two cars during the incident, causing three people to be taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police at the scene said that the semi lost control and struck the guard rail, falling onto the boulevard below and hitting the cars. Four people were involved in the crash and one car was heavily damaged.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO cameras show traffic at the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit on northbound I-75.