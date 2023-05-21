DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on a major highway is impacting drivers traveling on a major local highway.

According to the Wilmington Post of OSP, a semi crashed into a guardrail on I-71 southbound. Minor injuries have been reported to law enforcement.

OHGO is showing an 20 minute delay as of Sunday at 10:42 a.m. for commuters on I-71 near the Clinton and Greene County line, close to SR 72. Wilmington OSP tells 2 NEWS the southbound lanes of I-71 in the area will be closing to traffic.

If you are traveling southbound in the area, you may want to reroute until the crash site is clear.