U.S. 25 back open after semi crash closed westbound lanes in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The westbound lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving a semi-truck closed them down Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened just after 2 am on U.S. 35 between Trebein Road and Orchard Lane. A detour had been set up at Trebein Road.

According to OSP, only minor injuries were reported in the crash.