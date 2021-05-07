U.S. 25 back open after semi crash closed westbound lanes in Greene County

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oshpweb_289076

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The westbound lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving a semi-truck closed them down Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened just after 2 am on U.S. 35 between Trebein Road and Orchard Lane. A detour had been set up at Trebein Road.

According to OSP, only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS