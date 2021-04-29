Jack-knifed semi closes ramp from south I-75 to I-70 east

4-29 I-70 Semi Crash

A semi-truck jack-knifed on the ramp from south I-75 to east I-70 Thursday, April 29, 2021. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck crash has the ramp from I-75 south to I-70 east closed Thursday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation website, OHIO.com, shows the ramp closure due to the crash.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 10:00 am when a semi-truck heading east on I-70 lost control and crashed into a wall at the I-75 exit. No one was injured in the crash. A photo from the scene shows a semi-truck jack-knifed on the ramp.

The ramp is closed while crews work to clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

