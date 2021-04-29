Jack-knifed semi closes ramp from south I-75 to I-70 east

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck crash has the ramp from I-75 south to I-70 east closed Thursday morning.
The Ohio Department of Transportation website, OHIO.com, shows the ramp closure due to the crash.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 10:00 am when a semi-truck heading east on I-70 lost control and crashed into a wall at the I-75 exit. No one was injured in the crash. A photo from the scene shows a semi-truck jack-knifed on the ramp.
The ramp is closed while crews work to clear the wreckage.
This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.