Jack-knifed semi closes ramp from south I-75 to I-70 east

A semi-truck jack-knifed on the ramp from south I-75 to east I-70 Thursday, April 29, 2021. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck crash has the ramp from I-75 south to I-70 east closed Thursday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation website, OHIO.com, shows the ramp closure due to the crash.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 10:00 am when a semi-truck heading east on I-70 lost control and crashed into a wall at the I-75 exit. No one was injured in the crash. A photo from the scene shows a semi-truck jack-knifed on the ramp.

The ramp is closed while crews work to clear the wreckage.