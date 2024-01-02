HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Harrison Township is causing the closure of a major road in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says deputies were sent to the area of Wagner Ford Road and Webster Street in Harrison Twp at 11:31 a.m. When our 2 NEWS crew arrived at the scene, a conductor pole had been ripped out of the ground and was leaning on the semi.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Webster Street between Keenan Ave. and Wagner Ford Road will be remaining closed “for the next several hours.”