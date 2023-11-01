Prior coverage above. Lanes have since reopened.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a semi on I-75 South left lanes blocked for hours overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a crash on I-75 South near Stanley Avenue came in just after 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dispatch confirmed that a semi was involved but it is unclear how many other vehicles were involved.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Lanes were blocked on I-75 South in that area for hours. They have since reopened, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras.