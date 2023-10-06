DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi-truck has caught fire on westbound U.S. Route 35 on Friday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call about a semi on fire at 5:14 p.m. on Oct. 6. The semi is pulled off onto the right shoulder of westbound US-35 near the exit to South Smithville Road.

The semi reportedly ran over a mattress, causing it to catch fire. There are currently no injuries reported.

All lanes are closed on westbound US-35 as of 5:55 p.m., according to OHGO.

