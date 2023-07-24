GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A traffic signal is being removed in Greene County, authorities said, and will be replaced by a two-way stop-controlled intersection.

According to a release, the signal at the intersection of State Route 235 and Medway Road no longer meets traffic signal warrants due to a change in traffic patterns. In addition, the current signal had come to the end of its life cycle.

On Wednesday, July 26, the signal will be turned off and signal heads covered before the signal is removed entirely

After this, the intersection will be run as a two-way stop-controlled intersection, with those traveling on Medway Road required to stop and yield to all traffic on S.R. 235. Travelers on S.R. 235 will not be required to stop.