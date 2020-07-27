NB I-75 has reopened after rollover crash between Stanley Avenue, SR 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A rollover crash on NB I-75 backed traffic up between Stanley Avenue and SR 4 for a little over an hour Monday morning.

The vehicle has been cleared and the congestion has been alleviated.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) indicate on OHGO that there is a crash. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that the car crash happened around 6:10 a.m.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with more information.

