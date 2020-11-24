DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A rollover crash on I-75 northbound involving a tractor trailer has brought traffic to a halt.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that the accident took place around 3:20 p.m. and that no one was injured.
To check the Ohio Department of Transportations website for updates, click here.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Rollover crash on I-75 N near Centerville, Miamisburg has traffic at standstill
- Holes Creek bridge reopens in Washington Township
- Trotwood man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2019 fatal shooting
- Jupiter, Saturn to form closest ‘great conjunction’ in 800 years
- Dayton International Airport gets updated TSA technology to help with boarding process