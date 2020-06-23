Roadwork on South Main in Centerville starts June 23

A road closed sign on Chicken Bristle Road in Jackson Twp. on June 17, 2020. A bridge on the road is scheduled to be replaced by Montgomery County.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The second phase of Centerville’s Concrete Program starts Tuesday, June 23, and will reduce lanes on South Main Street from Franklin Street to Sheehan Road.

Work will start at 7 a.m. on weekdays and go until 7 p.m.

The city said that the work will include curb replacement, curb ramp replacement, sidewalk repairs and various storm improvements.

Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in both directions. The project is scheduled to finish by Nov. 6, 2020.

For questions about the roadwork please call Public Works at 937-428-4782.