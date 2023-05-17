DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers on I-675 may see delays this week, while lanes close for construction.

According to a release, lanes will be closed on I-675 South from U.S. 35 to Indian Ripple Road.

These closures will happen between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. the following day. While some lanes will be closed, traffic will be maintained during these hours.

Crews will be working on deck patching during these hours. The release asks motorists to maintain additional caution while driving through the work zone.

