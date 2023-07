DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers may see delays on I-75 South Wednesday afternoon.

According to the ODOT OHGO traffic map, a road rage incident temporarily blocked the right lane on I-75 South just beyond Dryden Road. Police said that the incident involved three vehicles: a van, a car and a motorcycle. No one was injured during the dispute.

The lane has since been cleared, authorities reported.

ODOT cameras show traffic was congested as far back as the crossing with US-35.