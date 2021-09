HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A road along the Great Miami River in Huber Heights will close Monday, Sept. 20.

A portion of Rip Rap Road in the area of the river near the existing flood gates will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. The city said the road will be closed to install piping across it in order to perform a well test for the Ohio EPA.

Traffic will be detoured to Chambersburg Road and Bridgewater Road.