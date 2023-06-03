DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers that commute around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may see delays because of an upcoming construction project.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base posted on social media that a construction project is beginning on Monday, June 5. Broad St. will be impacted, specifically between Dayton St. and Hebble Ave., which leads to Gate 1A of the Air Force Base.

The construction project will cause drivers to experience lane restrictions. In each direction, there will be only one lane of travel for commuters.

Officials anticipate the project to end in June 2024, according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.