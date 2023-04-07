DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department announced upcoming precautions and things that will be expected for those traveling through downtown Dayton on Saturday.

According to authorities, the police department will be closing roads downtown on Saturday ahead of the GloRilla concert at the Dayton Convention Center. The department has said there will be a “large” police presence around the time of the concert.

Temporary Traffic Changes

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, the Dayton Police Department will be closing streets around the convention center.

East Fifth Street between South Main Street and South Jefferson Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic. Traffic restrictions will be in place on East Fourth Street between South Jefferson Street and St. Clair for “expedited departure” from the convention center parking garage.

People that are entering the convention center will not be able to use the walkway from the parking garage to the Dayton Convention Center, since it will be closed. The pedestrian access for everyone will be through the main entrance.

Safety Precautions

People that are attending the rap star’s concert should know some of the safety measures that are in place for the event.

No one is allowed to take any weapons inside the building. Out of precaution, purses and bags are also not allowed inside the venue either.

Everyone that enters the Dayton Convention Center will be required to go through a security checkpoint.

Tickets are still available. If you have not purchased your ticket for the show, tickets for the show now start at $50 and increase to $2,500. The concert is scheduled to take place from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Click here to purchase your tickets.