DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you plan to head downtown to Dayton on Sunday, you may find yourself needing to reroute.

Until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, several streets will have closures because of the Dayton Reggae Festival.

The streets that will be closed include Fourth Street between Main and Jefferson streets. Jefferson Street will also be closed between Fourth and Fifth streets.

The Dayton Reggae Festival is being held at Levitt Pavillion, located at 134 S. Main St. in Dayton from 1 to 9 p.m. If you are interested in heading to the festival, you can expect to experience live music, food, vendors, and more.