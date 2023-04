DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton drivers may need to take an alternate route for up to a week while construction crews work on Riverside Drive.

According to a release, Riverside Drive will be closed to through traffic for up to a week while crews complete the installation of a gas line under the Great Miami River. During this time, the road will be closed from Monument Avenue to Helena Street.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, April 11.