DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers that frequently travel through Greene County on US-35 may be impacted by an upcoming resurfacing project.

ODOT has announced construction will begin on a stretch of US-35 in Greene County beginning on Monday, April 10. Contractor John R. Jurgensen Company has been selected by ODOT for the project, which will be focusing on repairing the pavement and resurfacing US-35 between the intersection of Old US-35 and the Greene and Fayette County line.

During the project, traffic will be flowing in a minimum of just one lane in either direction. Minor bridge repairs and paving on the ramps within the project limits are also expected to take place.

All of the construction for the project is projected to be completed sometime in the fall.