Restrictions start on Route 35 interchange on I-70

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that restrictions will be imparted the US Route 35 interchange on I-70.

Starting Monday, May 18, contractors will begin paving the four-lane section of Route 35 between I-70 and Route 320 as well as installing temporary work zone lighting and establishing the traffic plan.

Once staging is complete, southbound motorists will be rerouted to the northbound side of the route and bi-directional traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane in each direction.

The overall project includes resurfacing and repairing pavement on I-70 from the Indiana state line to the Montgomery County line.

This also includes the rehabilitating and repairing of bridges within the work limits, and paving the rest area and weigh station.

In addition to ongoing restrictions on I-70, the eastbound I-70 rest area is closed for pavement repairs on the entrance and exit ramps, as well as the interior lanes within the rest area. This closure will be in effect through June.

All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

For additional information please visit www.ohgo.com.