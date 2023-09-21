WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents want to see a change on a busy road in Washington Township.

Lyons Road connects Washington Township to Miami Township. Currently west of Yankee Street, the speed limit for drivers is 50 mph, but residents are wanting it changed.

Recently, the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office received a request to have the current limit of 50 mph lowered to 45 mph.

“A subsequent speed study, conducted by the County, warrants the speed limit to be lowered to 45 MPH,” a Washington Twp. spokesperson said.

Washington Twp. says the Engineer’s Office asked the township to support a request to ODOT to lower the limit.

The Washington Township Board of Trustees held their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 18. During the meeting, the trustees passed resolution R2023-057 to support the lowered speed limit.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Engineer’s Office conducted a speed zone analysis to submit to ODOT. According to the document, 17,800 people commute through Lyons Road between Lyons Ridge Drive to Yankee St.

Montgomery County reports the average speed of drivers during the study was 48 mph.