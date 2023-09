DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-75 has caused heavy traffic.

A crash on I-75 southbound near the ramp to State Route 4 has reportedly resulted in injuries, but the number of injuries is unknown. Medics were on the scene.

According to dispatch, the crash was called in at 6:16 p.m., and involved one vehicle and one truck. The cause of the crash is unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.