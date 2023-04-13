DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A reported crash was causing delays on I-75 South at Needmore Road Thursday morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras were showing a significant backup on I-75 South near Needmore Road.

OHGO was reporting that the left two lanes were blocked due to a crash. At the height of the back-up, a 32-minute delay was estimated. OHGO is since reporting that all lanes have reopened.

There is no information as to how many vehicles were involved in the reported crash or if anyone was injured.