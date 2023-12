DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A ramp is closed on I-70 eastbound to I-75 northbound.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post, the call came in at 10:19 p.m.

The crash involved a semi-truck with an overturned trailer. No other vehicles were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

OHGO cameras show multiple officers on the ramp with the overturned semi-truck.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.