Ramp from I-675 N to I-70 E closed due to accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramp from I-675 N to I-70 E is closed due to a semi rollover accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol believe the ramp will be closed for several hours while the accident, and subsequent spill fuel, is cleaned up.

