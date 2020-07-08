Live Now
Ramp from I-675 N to I-70 E closed due to accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramp from I-675 N to I-70 E is closed due to a semi rollover accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol believe the ramp will be closed for several hours while the accident, and subsequent spill fuel, is cleaned up.

